UW Acting President Theobald: Better days are ahead, Pokes

As the UW works to add and retain jobs in Wyoming, we are focused on educating graduates to fill these jobs. After extensive consultation with Wyoming businesses on their needs, we greatly expanded our online accounting degree options and added a new construction management degree. Within a year, we will add new tourism and hospitality degree programs and expanded computer science certification offerings directly tied to Wyoming’s economy. We are partnering with Wyoming community colleges on a revised K-12 career and technical education teaching certificate that will be launched this fall.

Until the COVID-19 virus exploded three plus weeks ago, I was on track to visit all 48 Wyoming high schools and talk with our high school seniors about “being intentional” in choosing among the many options available to them. Learning a trade is a great path for many of our youth. I was an electrician’s apprentice at the Caterpillar Tractor Co. when the implosion of the Midwest’s manufacturing sector in the 1970s and 1980s convinced me to seek other career options.

Our state’s community colleges provide another set of pathways through which our high school graduates can develop their skills and talents. For community college students who seek a degree from the UW, we are partnering with the community colleges to release a common transcript in the next few weeks across our institutions.