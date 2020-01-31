UW admits investigating Nichols; former president says she was never told

In the statement, Nichols said repeatedly that she was not made aware of the complaints, nor was she involved in the investigation at all. She added that before UW released its statement Friday, she "never knew there were any 'reported instances by university staff members,'" nor was she "ever asked to respond or reply to the reports." She said she repeatedly asked for an explanation and never received one.

"As I would do with any other employee, I would have expected an opportunity to be told of any employment concerns, have an opportunity to respond and then an opportunity to address the issues," she wrote. "However, I have learned today, that the Board conducted investigations about me in secret and without giving me any notice or any opportunity to try and fix the concerns which were apparently made. I am sincerely disappointed."

A message sent to a Black Hills spokeswoman seeking comment was not immediately returned.

In a statement, WyoFile editor Matt Copeland praised the board's decision not to appeal.