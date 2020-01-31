UW admits investigating Nichols, won't appeal public records lawsuit loss

The lawsuit played out in court, with Nichols joining in October and adding her voice to UW's request that the court to block the records. But in early January, Judge Tori Kricken sided with the news organizations and ordered nearly all of the records -- including some related to an investigation -- to be released.

University attorneys and spokesmen said they were likely to appeal the decision. But on Friday, after a special executive session meeting of the board, the UW announced it was conceding.

"While the board continues to believe a policy of confidentiality in personnel matters is most respectful to university employees, both current and former, we are confident the material shows our decision not to renew President Nichols’ contract reflected prudent judgment and was in the best interest of the University of Wyoming and its people," the statement said.