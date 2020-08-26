UW announces seven new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Testing has identified another seven cases of COVID-19 among members of the University of Wyoming community, the school announced Wednesday.

Those cases include three UW employees in Laramie, two students living off campus in Laramie, one student living off campus in Casper and one student who lives in Colorado.

The new cases were identified in the past six days; all were found off campus, the school said.

Since the pandemic began, the university has identified 68 cases of the virus. More than 12,000 students and employees have been tested as part of the school’s plan for reopening.

The number of active UW-related cases had dropped from 46 on Aug. 20 to 30 now, reflecting the recovery of 38 people. The 30 active cases include 24 students and six employees. All live off campus.

Forty-six people are in quarantine off campus.

The school began its fall semester on Monday with remote learning. A phased return to in-person classes is planned, with the first resuming on Sept. 7. By Sept. 28, all students will be welcomed back on campus. After the Thanksgiving holiday, UW plans to return to online classes to finish the semester.