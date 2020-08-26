 Skip to main content
UW announces seven new COVID-19 cases
UW announces seven new COVID-19 cases

UW Campus

Students leave William Robertson Coe Library on the University of Wyoming campus in October in Laramie.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Testing has identified another seven cases of COVID-19 among members of the University of Wyoming community, the school announced Wednesday.

Those cases include three UW employees in Laramie, two students living off campus in Laramie, one student living off campus in Casper and one student who lives in Colorado.

The new cases were identified in the past six days; all were found off campus, the school said.

Since the pandemic began, the university has identified 68 cases of the virus. More than 12,000 students and employees have been tested as part of the school’s plan for reopening.

The number of active UW-related cases had dropped from 46 on Aug. 20 to 30 now, reflecting the recovery of 38 people. The 30 active cases include 24 students and six employees. All live off campus.

Forty-six people are in quarantine off campus.

The school began its fall semester on Monday with remote learning. A phased return to in-person classes is planned, with the first resuming on Sept. 7. By Sept. 28, all students will be welcomed back on campus. After the Thanksgiving holiday, UW plans to return to online classes to finish the semester.

The school opted for a phased approach to build its capacity to test and process samples, UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said. The school plans to test all students and staff twice a week for the time being.

A third party, Vault Health, is conducting the school’s pre-return tests.

Albany County has confirmed 30 cases over the last 10 days, more than 26 of the total number of cases it has had since the pandemic began. Both those numbers are third highest in the state.

There are currently 39 active cases among laboratory-confirmed coronavirus patients in Albany County and six more active cases among probable patients.

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

