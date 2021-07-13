UW announces sweeping changes, including 75 lay offs, a new school of computing

The University of Wyoming Tuesday proposed sweeping changes at the institution, including budget cuts that will lay off 75 positions -- some tenured, a reorganization of a slew of academic departments, and the formation of a school of computing -- among other additions.

The proposal still must be approved by the university’s board of trustees, which meets all this week in Torrington. If approved by the trustees it would still require a formal public review for 120 days, a process mandated by the university’s regulation 2-13.

“We are committed to making UW a best-in-class, 21st century land-grant university true to its Wyoming roots, and that means taking bold steps even during a time of financial distress,” president Ed Seidel said in the release. “We look forward to our discussions with the Board of Trustees and our many constituents to refine our plans to serve the best interests of our students and the people of Wyoming.”

The university has already absorbed $42 million in state cuts to its biennium budget, but must find more ways to save amid the decline in fossil fuels. The cuts will free up roughly $13 million, according to the release.

