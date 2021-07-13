 Skip to main content
UW announces sweeping changes, including 75 lay offs, a new school of computing
UW Campus

Students make use of the computer lab inside the library on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie in October 2019. A planning committee recommended a number of ways for new President Ed Seidel to implement his core "pillars."

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The University of Wyoming Tuesday proposed sweeping changes at the institution, including budget cuts that will lay off 75 positions -- some tenured, a reorganization of a slew of academic departments, and the formation of a school of computing -- among other additions.

The proposal still must be approved by the university’s board of trustees, which meets all this week in Torrington. If approved by the trustees it would still require a formal public review for 120 days, a process mandated by the university’s regulation 2-13.

“We are committed to making UW a best-in-class, 21st century land-grant university true to its Wyoming roots, and that means taking bold steps even during a time of financial distress,” president Ed Seidel said in the release. “We look forward to our discussions with the Board of Trustees and our many constituents to refine our plans to serve the best interests of our students and the people of Wyoming.”

The university has already absorbed $42 million in state cuts to its biennium budget, but must find more ways to save amid the decline in fossil fuels. The cuts will free up roughly $13 million, according to the release.

When the university began a program review early this year, Interim Provost Anne Alexander told trustees to anticipate $20 million in cuts at the end of that work.

The university in February finalized plans to end nearly a dozen low-enrollment degree programs. Administrators at the time warned Trustees those cuts were only the beginning.

All the while, the university’s strategic planning committee has been meeting to determine a new way forward for a public university that has lost its reliable funding source. Those recommendations were presented to trustees in May and included plans for new degree and enrichment programs, including plans for a new school of computing.

Administrators will formally pitch that idea to trustees this week.

This story will be updated 

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

