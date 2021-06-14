UW Black Studies Center to host virtual symposium, book study on antiracist education efforts

“We are very intentional about that responsibility and we think that the more and more that we continue to provide these platforms, the more Black studies in rural areas ... it shows its worth,” he said.

The event will begin 9 a.m. July 2 with a discussion on “Deconstruction of the Neoconservative Movement to Erase Critical Race Theory from Public Education,” followed by a conversation about “Strategies to Teach the Harsh Realities of American History.”

Panelists for each of those discussions include law and history professors, higher education equity and inclusion experts and social researchers from across the U.S.

The program comes as lawmakers nationwide, including one of Wyoming’s own, are attempting to block the use of federal dollars to teach a history curriculum derived from the New York Times’ 1619 Project.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning work reports on how slavery shaped American history. Named for the year African enslaved people first arrived in North America, The 1619 Project received both acclaim and criticism, and its accuracy has been debated by conservatives and some historians since it was published in 2019.