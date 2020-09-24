UW cheer team activities halted after three positive COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wyoming cheer team will not engage in any athletic activities and are being encouraged to shelter in place after three members tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Thursday.

The actions are intended to "limit the spread of the virus in that group of students, employees and the broader community," the university said in a statement.

The team has roughly 40 members. They won't participate in practice, workouts or in-person meetings and are being told to shelter in place whenever possible through Wednesday, according the school's statement.

Late last week, the school closed its law school to in-person instruction after six students tested positive for the virus, a department-level pause that will stay in effect until Sept. 25.

As of Wednesday, the university has 121 active cases of the novel coronavirus, a growth of 25 from Tuesday (though a school spokesman said some of those samples had been collected over several previous days). The vast majority of those cases are students living off-campus. More than 150 people are in 14-day quarantines.