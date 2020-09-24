UW cheer team activities halted after three positive COVID-19 cases

The University of Wyoming cheer team will not engage in any athletic activities and are being encouraged to shelter in place after three members tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Thursday.
The actions are intended to "limit the spread of the virus in that group of students, employees and the broader community," the university said in a statement.
The team has roughly 40 members. They won't participate in practice, workouts or in-person meetings and are being told to shelter in place whenever possible through Wednesday, according the school's statement.
Late last week, the school closed its law school to in-person instruction after six students tested positive for the virus, a department-level pause that will stay in effect until Sept. 25.
As of Wednesday, the university has 121 active cases of the novel coronavirus, a growth of 25 from Tuesday (though a school spokesman said some of those samples had been collected over several previous days). The vast majority of those cases are students living off-campus. More than 150 people are in 14-day quarantines.
The school has shifted its reopening plans repeatedly over the past two months as the virus's presence has waxed and waned in Wyoming. In July, the board of trustees approved a reopening plan that would allow for in-person instruction beginning Aug. 24, albeit with masking and social distancing, among other changes. That shifted in August, when the school announced it would instituted a phased reopening: Online learning would begin first, first-year students would begin in-person instruction in early September, and the rest of the student body would return to campus near the end of the month.
That plan was paused earlier this month, when the school reported five symptomatic cases within a 24-hour period, an instant trigger for a stop. All classes moved online, students in the dorm sheltered in place, and campus was effectively closed. The pause lasted 10 days and was then lifted.
UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said Wednesday that there's been no cluster or "big outbreak" in the residence halls, which he called encouraging.
"We're not seeing specific transmission happening in an in-person class or when there's close contact on campus."
But he acknowledged that off-campus, it's much harder for the school to control students' activities. Earlier this month, he indicated UW was potentially investigating students who'd hosted off-campus parties. He said Wednesday that there was no update on that investigation and he wasn't aware of any discipline having been meted out to those students.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.