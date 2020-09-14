UW ends pause, will immediately begin in-person classes for first-year students

"The pause succeeded in allowing us to get a better handle on the testing data and in taking necessary actions to help limit transmission of the virus,” he said in a statement. “Now, we’re ready to resume the phased return plan, with additional measures in place to keep the campus as safe as possible. For us to avoid another pause and proceed to the next phase Sept. 28, everyone -- on campus or off -- must adhere to those measures and avoid large off-campus gatherings where distancing and/or face protection are not employed.”

The school will continue its regular surveillance testing, according to a press release, and buildings on campus "will reopen in a gradual manner." The rest of campus will return on Sept. 28. Barring a significant spread of the virus that triggers another pause or a permanent shift to online learning, classes will continue until Nov. 20. After Thanksgiving break, the rest of the semester will move online.

The pause, which initially expired Sept. 9 and was then extended for another five days, gave the university time to study data and evaluate any potential clusters or outbreaks. But officials said last week that no such outbreaks had been identified. Though parties were initially a driver for early cases, the cause of the virus's spread gradually shifted to community transmission.