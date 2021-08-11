UW eyes federal relief funds to ease reorganization

The ARP request also includes a $20 million ask to help hire new faculty — especially those in computing and data science — and provide them with the resources to launch programs.

“We often fail in recruiting faculty because of lack of money for startup funds,” President Ed Seidel said. “People would want to come here, but they just aren’t getting the startup that they need. So we thought, given resource requirements that we’ve got right now, this in effect would be a front for the provost and the vice president for research to help recruit faculty across the university.”

Barring ARP funding, UW has proposed launching some of the new programs by diverting money from other budgets on campus.

“We can’t continue to do everything with less. We need to think about the programs that are a priority for the university and a structure for the university that makes sense,” newly hired Provost Kevin Carman told the trustees when unveiling the plan in July.

UW administrators propose to fund new programs by cutting programs with low enrollment, reducing the number of departments and laying off up to 75 employees. Those proposed cuts would total $13.6 million.