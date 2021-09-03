UW football fans may run into traffic issues on their way to the game

The Wyoming Cowboys open their season Saturday in Laramie, and fans driving to the game might encounter traffic issues, the University of Wyoming says.
Much of Interstate 80 in Laramie is restricted to one direction of travel in each lane, and detours are in place for traffic on North 15th and Reynolds streets, the college said in a press release.
The school also noted:
- The closure of 15th Street between Ivinson Avenue and the Wyoming Union parking lot. The union and school store are still accessible from the north on 15th Street and from Willett Drive.
- Fans seeking to reach the pass-required parking areas near War Memorial Stadium should use 22nd and 30th streets. For those without passes, free parking will be available on 30th Street.
- Construction work between the interchanges at Curtis and Third streets is ongoing. Fans should expect lane closures, slow traffic and other possible delays.
- Fans coming to Laramie from the north will encounter a detour around Reynolds Street between 15th and 19th streets.
- Construction work is ongoing on I-80 between mile markers 221 and 291, between Sinclair east of Rawlins and the Quealy Dome area west of Laramie.
- Fans from Casper will encounter bridge rehabilitation work on Wyoming Highway 487 near Medicine Bow. There's also bridge work on U.S. Highway 30/287 near Bosler and the Wyoming Highway 34 interchange.
The university's tailgating and pregame activities are set to resume Saturday after a year of disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will be held in parking lots near the stadium and the Indoor Practice Facility, according to the announcement.
The Cowboys' opener is set for 2 p.m. Saturday against Montana State University.