UW institutes hiring freeze amid pandemic

With legislators planning a special session to address the COVID-19 pandemic and funding from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, Trustee Kermit Brown – a former Wyoming Speaker of the House – said university officials will face a chaotic challenge in handling the legislative special session.

“I think there’s something like $2.5 billion that’s coming to the state from the feds, and this thing is going to get weird and wild,” he said. “I predict there’s going to be some stuff related to us that’s going to get stone-cold killed, and you’re going to see other things take off and go into overdrive. We’re not going to be able to get things done as quickly as (legislators) want.

“The other thing that’s going to be weird is that (UW officials are) not going to be able to be in the hallways with easy access to these legislators to lobby on the various issues,” Brown said. “It’s going to take a lot of work on their part, probably on the telephone, with individual legislators on individual issues. It’s just going to be the wildest, weirdest thing you’ve ever seen.”

Emergency fund

Meanwhile, 914 University of Wyoming students have filed to receive money from an emergency fund the university has set up to help students pay for basic needs, like housing, food and technology access.