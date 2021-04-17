UW launches online training for outdoor guides

The idea for the course was first proposed by Jason Williams, owner of Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris, a company that employs 20 guides to lead tours in northwest Wyoming. Williams approached McCoy and Doug Wachob, former interim dean of the Haub School, with his idea during a conference. Haub School faculty caught the vision and starting thinking big.

“We sat down with Jason and assembled this team of rock stars in the outdoor guiding profession,” McCoy said.

In addition to outdoor professionals, they sought feedback the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service.

“It took us a long time to develop this curriculum to makes sure we were doing it right,” he said.

Given its online nature, anyone can enroll in the course, but McCoy said the goal is to support Wyoming’s outdoor industry first.

“Outdoor recreation is a critical industry in our state, and there are thousands of jobs statewide and small businesses that really rely on guiding,” he said. “We hope this is an example of the type of support that we can provide the industry.”