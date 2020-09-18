 Skip to main content
UW law school closes temporarily, shifts online after multiple students test positive for COVID-19
breaking top story

UW Campus

Students leave William Robertson Coe Library on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie on Oct. 2.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The University of Wyoming Law School will be shifting all of its classes to online instruction after six students tested positive for COVID-19, the University announced in a news release late Friday afternoon.

Through Friday, Sept. 25, all of the law school's classes will take place online. All faculty and students will be required to work remotely whenever possible and to limit contact with people they live with in an effort to stall the spread of the virus.

The six new cases are among 32 new cases of COVID-19 announced among UW students and faculty since the university's two-week pause on its fall reopening plan ended Tuesday. 

With this week's cases, the university now counts 113 active COVID-19 cases, including 92 students living off-campus, five students on-campus and 16 employees living off campus.

According to a news release, 178 people are in quarantine after being exposed to the virus. 

While public health orders implemented by Gov. Mark Gordon earlier this year to stall the spread of COVID-19 remain in effect, the number of active cases across the state have begun to spike in recent weeks. On Friday, Wyoming hit its all-time high in active cases and achieved its highest-ever 14-day average for new cases.

The news comes the day after a University of Wyoming poll showing waning support for pandemic restrictions, with fewer Wyomingites electing to change their behavior to help stall the virus' spread. 

