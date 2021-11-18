UW mask requirement will continue into December

The University of Wyoming will continue to require masks inside most of its buildings when social distancing isn't possible, the school announced Thursday.

The university's board of trustees voted the same day to extend the mask rule until at least Dec. 15, when the panel will revisit the policy.

The rule first went into effect in August, around the same time students returned to campus for the fall semester. It coincided with a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Wyoming that only recently began to subsided.

In announcing the extension of the mask requirement, the school noticed that Albany County, where the university if located, remains in the Wyoming Department of Health's "high transmission levels" category.

The move does not come as a surprise. In September, recommendations from the school's pandemic task force indicated the mask requirement would likely continue through the fall semester.

“Our indoor mask requirement has helped us have a traditional fall semester without a spike in COVID cases, and we appreciate the willingness of our community members to do their part by complying,” President Ed Seidel said in a statement. “It will be important for us to maintain a high level of compliance before and after the Thanksgiving break so that we can complete a successful semester.”

The university was aware of 32 active cases of COVID-19 among its students and staff as of Monday, according to the school. The majority were students who live off campus.

There are exceptions to the indoor mask requirement including voluntary public events such as athletics and performances. Staff and students can also seek medical exemptions.

When trustees revisit the policy on Dec. 15, they'll also go over the COVID-19 plan for the spring semester. Ahead of that semester, the school plans to require COVID-19 testing of all students and staff who expect to spend time on campus.

While the university has made indoor masking a requirement, most of Wyoming's K-12 public schools decided against a mandate this fall. Gov. Mark Gordon chose this school year not to institute a statewide mandate, saying the decision should be left up to local leaders.

