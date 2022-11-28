UW parking garage delayed over materials

A new parking garage for the University of Wyoming won’t open on schedule thanks to a materials-related delay, the school announced.

The 375-space garage was scheduled to open next month. It, and other projects, are designed to offset the future loss of 450 parking spaces being eliminated by the construction of a new residence hall for the Laramie campus.

Instead, the parking garage’s opening will be delayed until the spring semester, the university said.

That delay will result in other changes. Parking areas east of the Wyoming Union, McWhinnie Hall and Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center were set to close due to the residence hall project. But those closures, the university said, will wait until the spring semester as well.

The planned Ivinson Parking garage will house more than cars. It’s also set to become home to the UW Police Department and an access point for buses that serve the campus.

Parking was already a concern at Wyoming’s lone four-year public university, a student representative told the Laramie City Council back in September. Students reported there wasn’t enough parking permits or spaces, and that the parking changes would force them to walk farther at night, the Laramie Boomerang reported.

Currently, bus routes end at 6:30 p.m. However, the university says it has plans to extend the service to 10:30 p.m.

The university has created two other parking lots along Bradley Street and is adding a third at 12th and Bradley. It also plans to add parking at the site of the existing university police department once the agency moves to the new garage.