UW prepares for an uncertain spring semester as the pandemic continues

“We recognize that, from a mental well-being standpoint, a three-day weekend isn’t the same as a weeklong spring break,” Anne Alexander, the university’s interim provost said. “However, it appears likely that the pandemic situation in the spring will be similar to the present. Like many other universities across the country, we believe this schedule change is a prudent move to help preserve our on-campus experience.”

This spring, students on campus will continue to be tested for the virus twice a week. Employees unable to socially distance will be tested once each week. Details on the university’s testing policy for the spring are still being ironed out. Face masks will still be required on campus.

“Our team has put significant effort into planning for the coming spring semester, just as we did before the fall,” UW President Ed Seidel said. “As the pandemic is rapidly evolving, much could change between now and January but, at this point, it appears that the spring semester will look very much like the current fall semester. I wish we could be more definitive in telling our students what to expect. But we feel it’s important to lay out a general plan for the spring now, recognizing that we must be prepared to adjust quickly to new developments, as has been the case this fall.”