UW president's State of the University address focuses on need to pivot; new programs

He explained why he felt the changes were necessary in much the same terms he’s used to pitch university trustees, who publicly have expressed nothing but support for the shift. Gov. Mark Gordon has also voiced support, saying in July “At the bottom of this is our opportunity to really reset what our expectations for the university are and really put ourselves out in the lead.”

“Seventy percent of our graduates leave the state,” Seidel said. “That’s not good for the long-term prospects for the state.”

Seidel hopes the school of computing, programs focused on tourism and entrepreneurship, and partnerships with private businesses will all help create more opportunities for Wyoming students to remain in the Cowboy State.

“The traditional areas are still important,” Seidel said, “but there are new things we need to do... or else we’ll keep educating people who move to Colorado and Utah and Silicon Valley and elsewhere.”