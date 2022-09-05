UW professor receives NASA grant to study radiation exposure on small organisms

NASA recently gave University of Wyoming professor Thomas Boothby a nearly $100,000 grant to study the long-term effects of radiation on tardigrades and nematode worms to help better prepare astronauts for space flight, according to the University of Wyoming.

Boothby, who is an assistant professor of molecular biology, will study "acute and chronic exposure to ionizing radiation" on the organisms and "hopes to better understand the commonalities and differences between these types of exposures," a university press release states. In turn, his studies will help NASA as they formulate safeguards and therapies for astronauts who spend time in space.

“During space flight, humans are no longer protected by Earth’s atmosphere and, therefore, are exposed to dramatically increased levels of radiation. This can have severe detrimental effects on our physiology and health,” Boothby said. “Most of the research that has been done with regard to the effects of radiation has looked at acute single exposures to radiation. But, of course, in space, astronauts do not experience just one single large dose. Rather, they must tolerate and cope with long-term chronic exposure to radiation.”

Boothby is studying the tardigrades and nematode worms because of their distinctive ability to withstand even the most extreme "environmental stresses."

“Nematode worms, like humans, are susceptible to radiation damage, while their cousins, the tardigrades, are one of the toughest organisms we know of when it comes to surviving high doses of radiation,” Boothby said. “By using these two organisms, we will be able to see not only how acute or chronic radiation exposure negatively affects the biology of the worms, but we also will be able to gain insights into how tardigrades are able to combat the detrimental effects of these stresses.”