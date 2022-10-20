UW professor tapped to help Hurricane Fiona relief efforts

Though very far away from each other geographically -- and each experiencing their own unique weather patterns and storms -- Wyoming and the Dominican Republic were able to collaborate to help the Central American country after Hurricane Fiona swept through.

University of Wyoming Senior Research Scientist in the Wyoming Geographic Information Science Center Ramesh Sivanpillai, on Sept. 20, "was tapped by the International Charter Space and Major Disasters to be the project manager for its hurricane response efforts. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) initiated the response and nominated Sivanpillai as the project manager," a press release from the university stated.

The International Charter Space and Major Disasters was formed by the United Nations and provides free satellite data to countries affected by major disasters. It consists of members from 17 charter countries.

The hurricane cut off communities, displaced thousands of people, killed at least one person, devoured many buildings and structures and flooded much of the country, the release said.

Sivanpillai worked from the university's Laramie campus to "evaluate the quality of the satellite images and oversee data collection and map production before sending the information to the end users and agencies in the Dominican Republic." He analyzed images from both before and after the flood, comparing the damage.

The country's response was heartening, Sivanpillai said. He received grateful messages from agencies and end users and was also asked to provide the data in Spanish so that it could be more widely distributed in the Dominican Republic.

Many of the cloud-free images provided (as a tropical country, there are often heavy nimbi) were "extremely useful for damage assessment of structures and buildings."

Sivanpillai has experience working with major disasters, and that's probably why he was asked to lead. He has provided expertise for disasters involving the Mississippi River and for a California town that was eaten by a wildfire in 2018. He volunteered to help with relief efforts in Nicaragua as a college student.

“It was really encouraging to see the cooperation from so many countries to help out the Dominican Republic during this tough time," Sivanpillai said.