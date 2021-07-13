UW proposes sweeping changes, including 75 lay offs, a new school of computing

Advanced programs: Sociology, philosophy, political science, international studies, architectural engineering, entomology, family & consumer sciences, statistics and MBA programs in finance and energy.

Four departments are proposed for elimination as well: computer science, electrical and computer engineering, chemical engineering and the School of Counseling, Leadership, Advocacy and Design. The degree programs for each department would be preserved and consolidated into new colleges, according to the university.

The staff positions proposed for elimination will result in layoffs of tenured and nontenured employees. At least 10 of those positions are department heads, according to the release.

“The faculty positions being considered for elimination are filled by real people who work hard for this university, and the magnitude of what we are proposing is, as far as we can tell, unprecedented in the university’s modern history,” university executive vice president Kevin Carman said in the release. “But, the situation we face as a university, with a 25 percent drop in state funding in recent years and a need to respond to changing times, necessitates a reconsideration of the way we’re structured and what we offer."