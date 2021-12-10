UW receives $1 million donation for stadium improvements

LARAMIE (WNE) — Former University of Wyoming football player Cody Ritchie and his wife, Patsy, have donated $1 million for upgrades to the University of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium, according to a UW press release.

The money is designated for the west side of the stadium and will help upgrade seating, concessions, restrooms, the press area and accessibility for people with disabilities.

The stadium was built in 1950, with the last renovations taking place in 2010. Those included a new ticket booth, an addition of 14 private suites and 250 club-level seats and other improvements.

Any additional money for new renovations beyond what will be done with the Ritchies’ donation will come from private donors and the Wyoming State Legislature, according to the university.

“Being able to donate back to Wyoming athletics is an honor and a privilege,” Cody Ritchie said in the press release. “In doing so, it’s not just about bricks and mortar. It’s about reinvesting in people. The ‘giving-a-hand-up’ philosophy will help future generations of Cowboys and Cowgirls have a positive impact in our society. I ride for the brand.”

The Ritchies also donated $1 million to the University of Arizona in August to enhance athletic programs and help student-athletes there. Cody Ritchie earned his master’s degree from the school in 1990. He played football at the University of Wyoming in the 1980s.

