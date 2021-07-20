UW receives DOD grant for ROTC Arabic study abroad program

The University of Wyoming will get nearly $500,000 in federal dollars to send ROTC students abroad to study Arabic.

A program facilitated by the Department of Defense pays tuition and fees for students to enroll in a variety of “strategic” foreign-language programs at universities across the U.S. Wyoming students have participated in the program elsewhere, but this is the first time the university will host its own course.

“UW will become a leader in paving the way for the creation of Arabic language study-abroad opportunities for ROTC students at universities in our region,” University of Wyoming’s program director Eric Nigh said in a statement.

The program is called Project Global Officer, or Project GO, and provides universities across the nation with support to train ROTC students in languages from Russian to Hindi to Portuguese. Institutions including the Georgia Institute of Technology, James Madison University, Texas A&M and a litany of others have participated.

More than 5,600 students have received scholarships through the grant since 2007, according to the program website.