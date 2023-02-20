A “major gift” from Joe Ricketts’ Jackson Fork Ranch will help the University of Wyoming “support environmental stewardship and conservation across Wyoming, with an initial focus on the greater Yellowstone ecosystem,” a press release from the university states.

Ricketts, who is CEO of Jackson Fork Ranch and also a philanthropist who founded the online brokerage firm TD Ameritrade, is collaborating with the university to create the Jackson Fork Ranch-University of Wyoming Research Project. Statewide conservation efforts are the focus.

A call to Toby Marlatt, vice president for marketing and communications at the UW Foundation, to ask how much the gift was went unanswered as of Friday.

The press release stated that the gift came at the perfect time, as “the wide range of biodiversity in Wyoming is not well studied, especially those lesser-known species that have a disproportionately large impact on ecosystem function and biodiversity.”

The project will be led by university faculty and researchers, and graduate and undergraduate students will be able to join. A Wyoming Biodiversity Term Professor will be assigned to a term for two years to serve as an ambassador.

There are four areas that the project will aim to hone in on, initially:

Small and medium-sized mesocarnivores (animals whose diets consist of at least 50% meat);

The ecosystem impact of American beavers;

The impact of red squirrels on forest biodiversity;

and golden eagles.

The project will begin this year.