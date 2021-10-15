UW releases new details on restructuring effort

“Implementation of most of the proposed reorganizations will require substantial additional thought and planning and we anticipate establishing several ad hoc committees to flesh out implementation plans,” Carman wrote in the memo to Seidel.

The new recommendations outline a similar but slightly altered plan for reorganizing the university.

The restructuring would go as follows; the College of Engineering and Applied Science would become the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences. It would absorb some departments from the current College of Arts and Sciences. The College of Agriculture and Natural Resources would become the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, absorbing several departments from Arts and Sciences. The College of Arts and Sciences would become the College of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts, “bringing UW in line with the way many universities organize those disciplines,” the university release states.

Previously, departments of chemical engineering and chemistry would have been merged, but are now suggested to remain separate departments within a new college focused on Engineering and Physical Sciences.

The Department of Agriculture and applied economics would not be moved into the College of Business, but instead will live in the new College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.