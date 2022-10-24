UW research helps native mussel species

Two mussel species native to Wyoming and Utah — and recognized for an ability to be in freshwater aquatic ecosystems what Brita is to the average household — are declining, research from UW’s Wyoming Natural Diversity Database found as a result of efforts in 2019.

Lusha Tronstad, lead invertebrate zoologist with WYNDD, was part of that effort that “used modern genetic techniques to survey for animals that are difficult to study and about which little is known” and was funded by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Madison Crawford, a student at the time who now has her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in botany from UW, was Tronstad’s field technician. She was the hands and feet, so to speak, for Tronstad: Crawford collected and the zoologist analyzed what she found.

“Mussels live in the bottom of lakes and streams and often bury themselves in sediment, making them invisible. Such behavior makes them exceptionally difficult to study,” Tronstad said in a press release from UW. “Luckily, they filter a lot of water, which makes them ideal candidates for environmental DNA (eDNA) studies because they slough a lot of cells and DNA into the water. We collected water, filtered it and sequenced the DNA on the filter for the species of interest.”

The two species in question are the California floater (Anodonta nuttalliana) and the western pearlshell (Margaritifera falcata). The former is found in Wyoming and Utah “in larger, downstream areas of the Bear River.” The latter is primarily found in Wyoming.

Tronstad’s analysis paid off: Using what she found from the field work of Crawford, she contributed to a published work.

“Tronstad was co-second author of a paper titled ‘Distribution of the Native Freshwater Mussels Anodonta nuttalliana and Margaritifera falcata in Utah and Western Wyoming Using Environmental DNA’ that was recently published in Western North American Naturalist, a peer-reviewed journal focusing on biodiversity and conservation of western North America,” the release states.

There are seven native mussel species in Wyoming, the release states. The decline of mussels worldwide — of concern to environmental experts and game and fish departments, since the creatures act as a sieve for the ecosystems in which they live — is why Tronstad feels this work is necessary: To help slow the decline, researchers must first understand why the numbers are dropping.

It is also helpful to be able to compare Utah’s species with Wyoming’s, Tronstad said, and it “provides a lot more information about the status and the distribution of the species.”

In the encroaching presence of two harmful species of mussels, the quagga and the zebra, exploring the beneficial kind helps reverse the idea that all mussels are bad.

“Mussels clean our water. They work quietly in the bottoms of our streams and lakes filtering water, removing particles and eating them,” Tronstad said. “Filtering water cleans our rivers, streams, lakes and reservoirs, making them higher quality for us to enjoy. Some mussels are able to filter bacteria out of the water, which are extremely small particles.

“I think it is critical to point out that we have native mussels in Wyoming that are vital to our streams and lakes. Native mussels do not cause damage but, instead, are critical to maintain our clean water and aquatic ecosystems in Wyoming.”

Tronstad stressed that “WYNDD only supplies the research data and does not have any role in management decisions,” the release noted.