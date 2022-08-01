UW researchers discovered rare snail in Wyoming's Snowy Range

A rare snail once thought to live only in a handful of lakes in Colorado, Montana and Canada also resides in Wyoming, a team of researchers from the University of Wyoming discovered.

The scientists discovered the snail, called the Rocky Mountain capshell, in the Snowy Range west of Laramie, the university announced Friday.

“The Rocky Mountain capshell is a rare species that only occurs in a few locations, which are typically mountain lakes. Rare species contribute to biodiversity, and rare species can have large effects on ecosystems despite their status,” said Lusha Tronstad, the lead invertebrate zoologist with the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database and lead researcher on the project. “Very little is known about these snails.”

The capshells are freshwater snails classified as limpets, which means they have a single, cone-shaped shell. The snails eat algae by scraping single-celled plants off rocks and logs, according to the university’s announcement.

Scientists had previously found the Rocky Mountain capshell in seven U.S. lakes — six in Colorado and one in Montana. That led them to suspect the snails would also be found somewhere in Wyoming.

While the snail was found in a Snowy Range lake, it’s possible that it exists in other Wyoming mountain ranges. The snails are small, in low abundance and difficult to find, Tronstad explained in the university’s announcement.

Wyoming is known to have 37 to 39 species of snails, of which the study identified 18 living in streams, wetlands and lakes in the Snowy Range as well as the Bear and Powder River basins, the announcement states.

“The more information we have about snails, abundant or rare, the better the decisions that can be made to manage them,” Tronstad said in the statement.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Fisheries Division funded the research.