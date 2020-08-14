UW responds to COVID-19 sample drop-off site after alarm spreads online

He emphasized that all saliva samples taken to the drop-off site were secured in sealed envelopes and collected every day at 3 p.m. There is only one drop-off site for the university's testing effort.

Baldwin called the images circulating online "not an accurate representation of what is there now," adding, "our team now has a more professional looking sign up."

He called the previous set up "unfortunate."

Testing kits were sent by mail to all university students and employees with detailed instructions on how to self-administer the test. The sample was then to be placed in a sealed envelope before being mailed back to the testing company. Individuals already on campus or living in Laramie could choose to deliver their samples to the drop-off site, an option the university installed to prevent UPS from becoming overburdened by tens of thousands of tests.

A plan approved by the university's board of trustees on Wednesday requires all students, faculty and staff to conduct a saliva test at home before returning to campus.

All university courses will be conducted online starting on Aug. 24, after which a select cohort of students will return on Sept. 7. By Sept. 28, the full student body will be welcomed back to campus.