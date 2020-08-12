UW revises fall semester plans; all courses to begin online starting Aug. 24

With summer barreling to a close, the University of Wyoming announced revisions to its fall semester plans on Wednesday, with the board of trustees agreeing to delay the start of in-person learning and facilitate a phased transition back to school in response to the ever-evolving risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The official start date of the semester will remain Aug. 24, but all courses will take place online, not in-person as previously planned.
Students who have not arrived back on campus will be asked to delay their plans to return. In-person learning will not begin until Sept. 7, and even then it will be limited to certain cohorts of students. By Sept. 28, all students will have the opportunity to move back to campus for in-person learning. But face-to-face instruction will last for only eight weeks, after which all courses will move remotely again on Nov. 23.
The UW board of trustees approved the newest version of the plan on Wednesday.
“We understand that this is a significant change for our students and families, complicating decisions regarding travel and other issues,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a statement. “However, this approach greatly increases the likelihood of our students having an opportunity for an on-campus experience in the safest manner possible — and avoiding an outbreak during the semester that would cause an even bigger disruption.”
Back in June, the school had made a plan to begin classes in-person on Aug. 24 and shift to online learning after Nov. 23. But the rapid developments of the COVID-19 pandemic have once again amend the university's plans. However, requirements to wear face masks and social distance while on campus will be maintained under the revised plan, according to UW spokesman Chad Baldwin.
Under the board's most recent plan, the full student body, along with faculty and staff must take free COVID-19 saliva tests before showing up to campus again in-person.
A "surveillance testing program" will also be executed to perform tests on students and employees two times a week. But the program will likely not be ready to launch until Sept. 28.
To allow time to set up the new mass-testing and contact tracing strategy, university leaders determined it was best to delay most students' return to campus. For students and staff already back on campus, random testing will still take place periodically between Aug. 24 and Sept. 28.
A virtual town hall will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday to flesh out additional details, including when students can move into the residence halls and what financial aid opportunities exist. Participants can submit questions before the information session by emailing townhall@uwyo.edu. Gov. Mark Gordon will also attend to provide information on the CARES Wyoming College Grant Program, a funding opportunity to help offset the associated costs of school, like housing and food, for students.
“We know our students and families will have many questions as a result of this change to a phased start to the semester. We will be ready to answer many of them at the town-hall meeting,” Seidel said. “But I believe strongly we have a plan that gives us the best chance possible to have a successful semester during a very difficult time. That, combined with the can-do spirit we all share as UW Cowboys, gives me a strong sense of optimism for the coming academic year.”
The university closed its campus back in mid-March after the coronavirus began sweeping across the state. All instruction transitioned online through the end of the spring semester.
