UW revises fall semester plans; all courses to begin online starting Aug. 24

With summer barreling to a close, the University of Wyoming announced revisions to its fall semester plans on Wednesday, with the board of trustees agreeing to delay the start of in-person learning and facilitate a phased transition back to school in response to the ever-evolving risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official start date of the semester will remain Aug. 24, but all courses will take place online, not in-person as previously planned.

Students who have not arrived back on campus will be asked to delay their plans to return. In-person learning will not begin until Sept. 7, and even then it will be limited to certain cohorts of students. By Sept. 28, all students will have the opportunity to move back to campus for in-person learning. But face-to-face instruction will last for only eight weeks, after which all courses will move remotely again on Nov. 23.

The UW board of trustees approved the newest version of the plan on Wednesday.