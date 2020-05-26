UW students among spate of new Albany County coronavirus cases

The university’s classrooms and campus have been closed to in-person gatherings or habitation for more than two months. Officials there previously decided to also cancel in-person classes for the summer, though Baldwin said that university leaders are preparing to open school again — with social distancing measures in place — come the fall.

“We don’t have a campus where the virus is prevalent as far as we can tell,” Baldwin said earlier this month. “So we’d like to keep it that way. Bringing students from all over the country back here — it could be very difficult to maintain that level. But we’re going to do what we can, and there’s a commitment — and the trustees made it very clear — we’re going to take extraordinary steps to try to keep the virus out and, if it happens to be here, to prevent its spread.”