UW students can win tuition, other prizes for getting vaccinated

University of Wyoming students who get vaccinated against COVID-19 could win a semester of free tuition, among other prizes, the university announced Friday.
In a push to inoculate students ahead of the fall semester, the university will hold weekly prize drawings for everything from $300 cash to a staff parking pass to dinner with President Ed Seidel.
Students must report that they’ve been vaccinated to qualify for the drawings, which will last through the sixth week of the fall semester.
“We hope these incentives will help motivate our students to receive the vaccines, which have been proven to be highly effective and safe, and are key to successfully managing the COVID-19 pandemic,” Seidel said in a statement, adding that vaccines are likely accessible wherever students are spending their summers.
Only about a quarter of summer-term students have reported receiving a vaccine, according to the university. About 54% of university staff have received at least one vaccine dose.
“From a separate survey conducted recently, we know that only about half of our students who said they’d received the vaccines had actually reported being vaccinated to the university. That means our actual student vaccination rate is likely much higher,” Seidel said in the statement. “This incentive program not only aims to increase the vaccination rate, but the reporting rate as well, so that we have a better picture of where things stand in our community.”
The university is not mandating the shots for students or staff, but prizes will only be available to those who take them. The weekly prizes are open to students who have received at least one shot, while only fully vaccinated students can win the semester of tuition.
That grand prize would cover up to $4,500 of expenses and is paid for by the UW Foundation. Four students will win that prize; two this fall and two more for the Spring semester.
The incentive plan comes as Wyoming struggles to convince many residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The COVID-19 vaccines have been available to most of the public since April, but Wyoming lags behind all but three states for the rate of fully vaccinated residents and the proportion who’ve received at least one vaccine dose. Just 32% of the state is fully inoculated against the virus.
