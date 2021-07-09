UW students can win tuition, other prizes for getting vaccinated

University of Wyoming students who get vaccinated against COVID-19 could win a semester of free tuition, among other prizes, the university announced Friday.

In a push to inoculate students ahead of the fall semester, the university will hold weekly prize drawings for everything from $300 cash to a staff parking pass to dinner with President Ed Seidel.

Students must report that they’ve been vaccinated to qualify for the drawings, which will last through the sixth week of the fall semester.

“We hope these incentives will help motivate our students to receive the vaccines, which have been proven to be highly effective and safe, and are key to successfully managing the COVID-19 pandemic,” Seidel said in a statement, adding that vaccines are likely accessible wherever students are spending their summers.

Only about a quarter of summer-term students have reported receiving a vaccine, according to the university. About 54% of university staff have received at least one vaccine dose.