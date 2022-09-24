UW students concerned about parking, other issues

LARAMIE — A representative from the University of Wyoming student government shared a list of student concerns with the Laramie City Council during a meeting Wednesday.

Landlord relationships, mental health and campus construction projects encapsulate some of the issues facing students that the city could help with, Associated Students of UW director Caitlin Heddins said.

The University of Wyoming is in the midst of a new residence hall project that has caused closures across campus parking lots and roadways. The $250 million project warrants the closure of the union parking lot, which will be replaced with a walkable lawn for pedestrians.

UW trustees and the Wyoming Legislature have moved forward with the plan despite students vocalizing a desire to keep the parking lot open to maintain transportation options and safety on campus, Heddins said.

“Students are very upset about this,” she said. “A lot of students love to park on campus. It gives them more mobility and freedom in between classes.”

Respondents to a student survey about parking on campus said there aren’t enough parking permits or spaces to go around and that these permits are too expensive to be practical.

The university is building a parking garage on Ivinson Avenue meant to make up for the loss of parking spaces from the union lot closure, but Heddins said there are some gaps in this plan. Many students rely on the union parking lot to get them to and from classes, especially when there is winter weather or it’s late at night.

The UW bus service ends at 6:30 p.m., leaving students with evening classes or projects to walk back to the Ivinson Parking Garage late at night in potentially cold, icy weather.

The extended nighttime walking distance presents a safety concern for students, Heddins said.

“With the construction on 15th Street as well as Ivinson (Avenue) right now … it’s been extremely difficult for students to get around, and no one is looking forward to the union (parking) being taken away, or the new construction on 15th Street,” she said.

Laramie City Council member Erin O’Doherty agreed with Heddins, noting that she also was worried about student safety and ease of access for disabled people.

O’Doherty mentioned these concerns to UW President Ed Seidel and UW Operations and Community Affairs employee Bill Mai during a recent meeting.

Seidel said the university is committed to student safety, but neither he nor Mai shared specifics on how it was incorporated into the new residence hall and parking plan.

The current plan allows for accessible parking and some student parking behind the Wyoming Union, along with options for paratransit and traditional bus transit along the east side of the building, Mai said.

Some parking also will be available on 13th Street near Coe Library and Knight Hall.

All told, the project will produce an additional 250 parking spaces across campus, Mai said. He added that plans to create a roundabout at 15th Street would improve traffic flows and that the university is not planning to stop traffic on that street.

Heddins said the student government is working to get bus routes and times expanded, lower parking permit prices and get more emergency call posts on campus to help mitigate transportation concerns.

“It sounds like the Legislature passed that they want a green campus, also the Board of Trustees,” O’Doherty said. “They’re micromanaging the campus, so it would be good for students to speak with their legislators.”

Heddins touched on other concerns students had, including mental health and a desire to get involved in the Laramie community.

“A lot of students are disconnected from Albany County,” Heddins said. “They feel that Laramie and the university are very separate and would like to get more involved at the city level, so that is something we are also working on.”

Students also have reported struggling with landlords failing to maintain their properties or breaking lease agreements.

Anxiety among UW students has been on the rise since previous years, with 68% of respondents in a student survey saying they had dealt with anxiety in the past month. Some city council members expressed their desire to support and work with students to help solve some of these issues.

Mayor Paul Weaver encouraged college students to advocate for themselves to the Board of Trustees and lawmakers.

“Students are more likely to be paid attention to than the Laramie City Council when we’re talking to the leadership at UW, the Board of Trustees, the administration and the Legislature,” he said. “You’re an underrepresented community that people presume to speak on behalf of without truly knowing where students stand on these issues.”