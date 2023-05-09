The University of Wyoming is one of 55 colleges and universities across America that have been selected to research how total solar eclipses impact the atmosphere as part of the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project.

A team of eight UW students will have the opportunity to launch half-pound weather balloons this October and in April 2024, the University of Wyoming announced. A solar eclipse is expected on Oct. 14, and a total solar eclipse is expected on April 8, 2024.

The team will fly the weather sensor packages as high as 115,000 feet once every hour for 30 hours around the eclipse time.

Montana State University started the program in 2014, which involved more than 50 teams livestreaming and studying the 2017 total solar eclipse, the statement said.

A team composed of UW and Casper College students participated in the first 2017 eclipse project, the statement said. At that time, a balloon was launched from Casper, and video footage was livestreamed from the balloon during that eclipse.

Since its inception, the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project has supported eclipse studies in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

In 2022, Montana State University was awarded a $6.5 million grant from NASA to extend and improve upon the preexisting project this and next year.

UW was chosen in the atmospheric science category. Of the eight students participating, three are from Wyoming. Hunter Kindt of Cody, David Gordon of Gilette, and Erin Poyer of Rock Springs, were selected.

Teams from Casper College and Central Wyoming College in Riverton were also selected this year but in the engineering category, the statement said.

For those projects, each team will launch one 12-pound balloon to 70,000 feet with livestream camera attachments.

During the eclipse, the moon is situated between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth and causing sudden darkness along the eclipse path.

Within the shadow, there is abrupt cooling of the atmosphere, which can trigger “gravity waves,” Phil Bergmaier, a high-altitude balloon specialist with the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium, who will serve as the main team lead for the project, said in the statement.

“Gravity waves, which are different from gravitational waves, are similar to the ripples you would see when you toss a rock into a pond,” Bergmaier says. “They are quite common in our atmosphere but can be challenging to detect with radiosondes."

To detect it, the team will collect data that is detailed in both time and space, the statement said. The groups will collectively have "an unprecedented data set" that will be analyzed for years.

The eclipse is a "unique and rare" time to study this phenomenon, which helps scientists better understand the dynamics of the atmosphere and improve weather forecasting, Bergmaier said in the statement.

