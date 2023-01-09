UW team leads study on prairie dog die-off on Thunder Basin National Grassland

A 2017 plague that killed black-tailed prairie dogs in droves in the Thunder Basin National Grassland provided researchers an opportunity to study how the prairie dogs’ demise impacted other species on the grassland.

The study lasted four years, from 2015-2019. Courtney Duchardt, who was then a doctorate student at the University of Wyoming studying ecology (she now is a professor at Oklahoma State University), led the team, which included members of the U.S. Geological Survey, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Thunder Basin Grasslands Prairie Ecosystem Association and Colorado State University, as well as Jeff Beck, Derek Scasta and Lauren Connell, who were all with UW at the time.

Their research was published in Ecological Applications, a journal of the Ecological Society of America.

The Star-Tribune reported on the plague’s beginnings in July of 2017. The Sylvatic plague, which is what the prairie dogs fell to, is not native to North America. Humans are susceptible to it, though cases are rare.

The plague reduced the area covered by prairie dogs from 25,000 acres to 125 acres in the study area, the university said. Researchers found that die-off, combined with large amounts of precipitation the following year, brought about “dramatic ecosystem changes” and that the findings “highlight the serious conservation challenges caused by boom-and-bust disease cycles in remaining Great Plains grasslands.”

Other species that declined include “birds such as burrowing owls, mountain plovers and raptors, as well as swift foxes, coyotes and badgers.”

Prairie dogs help manage the height of vegetation. Without them, and with increased rains — which caused vegetation to shoot up — animals that thrive with shorter vegetation, such as the mountain plover bird, “almost disappeared from the study area,” the university said in a press release. Some species, left without much of a prey base, faced decline as well.

Any more boom-and-bust disease cycles could further destabilize the ecosystems, and that could pose a problem for livestock managers, the release notes.

The researchers suggest finding better ways to predict these boom-and-bust cycles in order to promote healthy rangelands for livestock and for biodiversity conservation.