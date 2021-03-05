UW to hold candlelight vigil honoring four students who recently died

The University of Wyoming is set to hold a candlelight vigil at 5:30 p.m. Monday for four students who died in the past three weeks.

Open to students and community members, the vigil will pay tribute to Ashton Singer, an 18-year-old chemical engineering major; Sienna Potter, an 18-year-old early education major; Rebecca Marley, a 19-year-old marketing major; and William Malone, a 21-year-old computer science major.

Potter, Marley and Malone died in a two-car crash just south of the Wyoming-Colorado border on Feb. 27. The crash also injured two other students, one critically.

Singer’s death was unrelated to the crash.

“These past few weeks have been challenging for our campus. This event is about bringing a community together so we can grieve collectively and support one another,” said UW President Ed Seidel in a university statement Friday. “We are seeking to hold a space where people can come together to recognize the individuals whose young lives were cut short.”