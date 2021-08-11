UW to implement temporary mask mandate amid Delta variant's rise

The University of Wyoming will require masks indoors for students, staff and faculty beginning Aug. 23 through at least Sept. 20, trustees voted Wednesday.
The decision comes as the more contagious and more severe Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is driving a national and state surge in new virus infections and hospitalizations.
Trustees and university administrators had hoped for an "entirely open" return to campus, a plan trustees approved in May. At the time, president Ed Seidel offered the caveat that the university would continue to follow the science and adjust course as necessary.
Wednesday morning, Seidel began his presentation of the university's return to campus plan with a few more caveats.
Seidel himself did not propose reinstating the mask requirement, but did tell trustees he thought some action was needed.
This spring, Seidel said, there was a reasonable argument that whether a person chose to be vaccinated came down to personal choice. He said he agrees with that only until those choices begin to affect other people.
“Therefore I think we have to be more vigilant and have to think of other interventions," he told trustees.
He proposed a mass testing event for students when they do return, as well as a mandatory educational seminar on the science behind the virus and the vaccines. Additionally, he's tapped several of the university's health experts to convene an advisory committee that will offer further recommendations in coming weeks.
The push for a mask requirement came, rather, from everyone else who spoke to the trustees on the topic. Several university community members representing staff, faculty and students told trustees they felt it was a necessary step.
“The obvious solution to this is to require a vaccine,” said new provost Kevin Carman, adding he understands that’s unlikely to happen. “The next obvious solution is to wear face coverings, masks on campus, particularly indoors, particularly in classrooms."
Prior to trustees approving the broad mask requirement, Carman said if neither above option were possible, he'd like faculty to be able to require masks in their individual classrooms.
Chair of the academic senate Andrienne Freng reiterated that desire, adding that while opinions vary, the majority of faculty support a mask requirement.
“Faculty are concerned about being in the classrooms, not just for themselves, not just for their families … but they’re also concerned for their students,” she said, adding that many faculty have young children who can’t be vaccinated yet.
Their other concern is the much higher rate of non-vaccination among students compared to staff and faculty.
Roughly 73% of the university's full-time employees have been inoculated, Seidel said. Student vaccinations are rising, but so far roughly one-third of summer school students have reported being vaccinated.
The university in July announced an incentive program with cash and other prizes for students who report their vaccinations.
Hunter Swilling, president of the Associated Students organization, said overwhelmingly students want to be in-person, on campus, and that if a mask mandate is needed to make that happen students will support it. He urged caution on the tentative ending data, however, saying that if students are given an exact date the mandate is expected to end, they may not respond well if it needs to be extended.
Just two members of the 12 person board voted against the proposal: Chair Jeff Marsh and Brad Lacroix. Most of the board was supportive of the suggestions, however.
“We need to keep them safe, that’s our job,” trustee David Fall said of the student body.
“Having some bad thing happen that would cause us to no longer have an in-person semester is way worse than having a protective mask mandate right now,” Trustee Brad Bonner said.
The trustees' motion also includes a requirement that students be tested upon returning to campus, and that all students participate in an educational seminar on the science behind COVID-19 vaccines.
In addition to measures already in place, trustees Macey Moore and Carol Linton suggested vaccine clinics be paired with as many university events as possible.
Seidel's concern over the spread of the Delta variant is supported by state data. The Wyoming Department of Health confirms Delta is the dominant variant in Wyoming, and that those 29 years and younger are driving the spread.
Hospitalizations are as high now as they were in early January, with 102 people hospitalized statewide with the virus Tuesday.
