UW to implement temporary mask mandate amid Delta variant's rise

Their other concern is the much higher rate of non-vaccination among students compared to staff and faculty.

Roughly 73% of the university's full-time employees have been inoculated, Seidel said. Student vaccinations are rising, but so far roughly one-third of summer school students have reported being vaccinated.

The university in July announced an incentive program with cash and other prizes for students who report their vaccinations.

Hunter Swilling, president of the Associated Students organization, said overwhelmingly students want to be in-person, on campus, and that if a mask mandate is needed to make that happen students will support it. He urged caution on the tentative ending data, however, saying that if students are given an exact date the mandate is expected to end, they may not respond well if it needs to be extended.

Just two members of the 12 person board voted against the proposal: Chair Jeff Marsh and Brad Lacroix. Most of the board was supportive of the suggestions, however.

“We need to keep them safe, that’s our job,” trustee David Fall said of the student body.