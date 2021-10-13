UW to keep mask requirement

The University of Wyoming will keep its face mask requirement for indoor spaces where six-feet of social distance can’t be kept, trustees agreed Wednesday.
The policy was approved without much disagreement just before students returned to campus in late August, with the understanding that trustees would revisit the policy at later board meetings.
With just over 40% of students reporting to the school that they have been vaccinated, school administrators and a committee tasked specifically with steering the university through another COVID-19 school year have recommended the masks to prevent an outbreak requiring more drastic measures.
Students have largely supported, or at least tolerated, the mask policy. President of the associated students group Hunter Swilling said Wednesday more than 70% of surveyed students were somewhat or completely in favor of the mask policy.
University president Ed Seidel told trustees Wednesday the institution is “doing relatively well,” in managing the virus this year.
Just 27 virus cases were active campus-wide as of Tuesday, only seven among students living on-campus, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. Those figures are half what they were at the start of the month.
Seidel described vaccination rates as “not bad. Some would say pretty good,” acknowledging that UW’s rates would not match those seen at schools with vaccine mandates.
As of Wednesday, 75% of benefited employees and 36% of non-benefited employees have reported they are fully inoculated against COVID-19. Fewer than 42% of students have reported that status.
Seidel said based on survey results, the number among students may be closer to 60%.
The reported rate is below Albany County’s overall vaccination rate, which is the second-highest in Wyoming, at just below 50% of the community fully inoculated.
The university has produced videos that Seidel is calling “mini-courses” on the science behind how the vaccines work, as well as general information about COVID-19.
One video, featuring Student Health Services Director Mary Beth Bender stresses the steps students can take to mitigate the virus’s spread. It reiterates many of the same points physicians and public health officials have made since vaccines became available to Wyoming’s general public.
There are six videos in all, which students will be required to watch. It is not immediately clear when each of those videos will be published or shared with students.
