UW to launch Master's program in environment, natural resources and society

The program was designed with an interdisciplinary focus -- one of UW President Ed Seidel’s “four pillars -- and seeks to marry a range of disciplines.

Graduates will leave the program prepared for jobs in natural resource management, planning and administration across sectors, the release says.

The university is now accepting applicants for the program.

The new offering comes as the university is parsing through and scaling down it’s academic portfolio. A forced budget cut from the state paired with a declining fossil fuel industry has left Wyoming’s sole public 4-year university with an unsustainable funding model, and leaders have been frank about the need to find savings.

“State funding has declined an inflation-adjusted 36% in the past 10 years, and 25% in the past 5 years. We cannot do the same thing we’ve done for years with a quarter less funding,” a university planning document shared with trustees in May reads.