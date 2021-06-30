UW to launch Master's program in environment, natural resources and society

The University of Wyoming will launch a new Master’s degree program this fall focused on “environment, natural resources and society.”
The new program will live in the university’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, and will allow students to enroll in one of three tracks “depending on their career aspirations and research interests.”
The different tracks provide for either an individual research project, a team project, or coursework leading to a certificate or minor in natural resource policy, collaborative decision-making or science communication.
The new program emphasizes community engagement. Students will be required to take three credits of “applied practicum” (a hands-on learning experience) and are encouraged to work with residents for that work.
“We currently have strong and numerous partnerships with communities and stakeholders that provide the foundation for developing research projects and educational experiences that arise directly from the needs of our partner communities in Wyoming and beyond,” Haub School associate dean Steve Smutko said in a release.
“Our partners and constituencies are increasingly requesting our faculty to conduct applied research around pressing environmental and natural resources issues,” he continued, adding the new degree program will “significantly increase our capacity to do this.”
The program was designed with an interdisciplinary focus -- one of UW President Ed Seidel’s “four pillars -- and seeks to marry a range of disciplines.
Graduates will leave the program prepared for jobs in natural resource management, planning and administration across sectors, the release says.
The university is now accepting applicants for the program.
The new offering comes as the university is parsing through and scaling down it’s academic portfolio. A forced budget cut from the state paired with a declining fossil fuel industry has left Wyoming’s sole public 4-year university with an unsustainable funding model, and leaders have been frank about the need to find savings.
“State funding has declined an inflation-adjusted 36% in the past 10 years, and 25% in the past 5 years. We cannot do the same thing we’ve done for years with a quarter less funding,” a university planning document shared with trustees in May reads.
The university announced in October it would be cutting nearly 100 positions and more than a dozen academic programs. In January, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Anne Alexander told trustees the university plans to cut $15-$20 million in academic programs and that no program is off the table.