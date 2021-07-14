UW trustees approve draft proposal for school of computing

University of Wyoming trustees Wednesday approved a notice of intent for the creation of a school of computing at the institution — an effort that will likely take at least five years to fully launch but that leaders hope will catalyze greater economic return.
The plan aligns with first-year president Ed Seidel’s overarching mission for the university, which leans on digital innovation as a main tenet of the institution’s future. He explained to trustees that Wyoming’s sole public 4-year university needs better ways to compete for new students and faculty, as well as for public and private dollars.
He added that as technological tools become more ubiquitous in the workforce, the digital divide between those with the skills and those without will only continue to grow.
“The changes we have to make to address these issues are rather urgent,” he told trustees. “We need to be preparing now for the jobs that will be available in 2030.”
The school of computing would play a key role in that mission, Seidel explained.
The school would host three degree programs, all in computing: A Bachelor’s of Science, a Masters and a PhD. But undergraduate students in all disciplines would be expected to take at least one computing course, according to a report shared with trustees.
Indeed, the program intends to enable anyone in Wyoming to take courses in computing, not just university students. First, the school would have outlets at each of the state’s seven community colleges. It would also provide credentials and digital classes for non-students.
But administrators pitching the school to trustees also focused on how broadly those skills could be used.
“Every aspect of modern life requires using technology and using computing,” university professor Bryan Shader said.
“Having students across UW understand and utilize the same foundational computer platforms or programming languages … would enable classes to build upon students’ basic skill set,” the report adds.
Beyond academic programs, the school would offer community-facing resources, too, according to the notice of intent shared with trustees. The proposed budget for the school includes a full-time employee “devoted to workforce development.”
The school also hopes to launch the “Wyoming Data Hub,” to make Wyoming data accessible to the public as well as a scholars program for high school students.
All of this work, however, will take time. The university outlined a 5-year plan that wouldn’t see the school operational until the end of year two. At the end of the five-year plan, the school would employ nearly two-dozen faculty in addition to graduate assistants, research scientists and administrators.
The school is expected to cost about $9.5 million annually to maintain once it’s fully stood up, but that budget would be split across grants, donations, corporate partners, the university foundation and tuition and fees.
The school of computing would be one of several new efforts, including the formation of a Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and a more robust outdoor recreation, tourism and hospitality program.
The proposals come at the same time university leaders are hoping to dramatically restructure the school through more than $13 million in cuts to various programs, including an anticipated 75 layoffs.
Trustees have not acted on the latter plan, which requires at least 120 days of review from students, faculty and other interested parties. The formation of the new school will also require a review process and will be back in front of trustees before the work is finalized, though it’s unclear when.
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes