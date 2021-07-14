UW trustees approve draft proposal for school of computing

University of Wyoming trustees Wednesday approved a notice of intent for the creation of a school of computing at the institution — an effort that will likely take at least five years to fully launch but that leaders hope will catalyze greater economic return.

The plan aligns with first-year president Ed Seidel’s overarching mission for the university, which leans on digital innovation as a main tenet of the institution’s future. He explained to trustees that Wyoming’s sole public 4-year university needs better ways to compete for new students and faculty, as well as for public and private dollars.

He added that as technological tools become more ubiquitous in the workforce, the digital divide between those with the skills and those without will only continue to grow.

“The changes we have to make to address these issues are rather urgent,” he told trustees. “We need to be preparing now for the jobs that will be available in 2030.”

The school of computing would play a key role in that mission, Seidel explained.