UW will keep test-optional admissions standard for another year

The University of Wyoming will not require ACT or SAT scores from applicants for at least another academic year, trustees voted Thursday.

The shift is a pandemic necessity, the university's enrollment manager Kyle Moore explained, but as other universities across the U.S. make similar changes, standardized test requirements for college enrollment may become obsolete.

“We saw that this was a real reality over this past year because the simple ability to administer an ACT or SAT exam was in many cases eliminated,” Moore said. But, he added, “there are growing concerns to the efficacy and the fairness of the ACT/SAT threshold as a metric for student success."

In reviewing the efficacy of ACT scores, the university analyzed three years of enrollment data and found a student's high school GPA was a much more accurate indicator of student performance once they arrive on campus.

"When we looked at just GPA, on average we saw that is only 1.5% less predictive of success" than using both the GPA and ACT score to predict success, Moore said. When they looked at just ACT, it was more than 20% less predictive.

Essentially, this means there are better metrics to predict how well a student will do at a university than their ACT score, Moore said.