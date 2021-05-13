UW will keep test-optional admissions standard for another year

The University of Wyoming will not require ACT or SAT scores from applicants for at least another academic year, trustees voted Thursday.
The shift is a pandemic necessity, the university's enrollment manager Kyle Moore explained, but as other universities across the U.S. make similar changes, standardized test requirements for college enrollment may become obsolete.
“We saw that this was a real reality over this past year because the simple ability to administer an ACT or SAT exam was in many cases eliminated,” Moore said. But, he added, “there are growing concerns to the efficacy and the fairness of the ACT/SAT threshold as a metric for student success."
In reviewing the efficacy of ACT scores, the university analyzed three years of enrollment data and found a student's high school GPA was a much more accurate indicator of student performance once they arrive on campus.
"When we looked at just GPA, on average we saw that is only 1.5% less predictive of success" than using both the GPA and ACT score to predict success, Moore said. When they looked at just ACT, it was more than 20% less predictive.
Essentially, this means there are better metrics to predict how well a student will do at a university than their ACT score, Moore said.
The university is among more than 1,400 institutions nationwide that have at least temporarily suspended standardized test requirements for admission, according to Fair Test, a national group that advocates against those requirements.
Advocates of test-optional policies for higher education say it could improve diversity by creating a pathway for rural or low-income students who may not have access to test preparation programs. The data is inconclusive.
A report published this April in the American Educational Research Journal looked at 99 universities with test-optional policies and compared enrollment data to universities that still required tests. The research found test-optional schools increased racial diversity by an average of 10 percentage points. Income diversity, based on Pell Grant recipients, increased by 3-4 percentage points at test-optional institutions.
The research looked at institutions that enacted test-optional policies between 2005 and 2015, so it doesn't account for the recent shift catalyzed by the pandemic. The nation's top colleges reported massive applicant increases this year after doing away with test requirements, though experts are skeptical it will result in major demographic changes at those institutions, according to national news reports.
Moore did not ask Trustees to permanently make standardized test scores optional for admission, but he hinted he may propose that change in the future. One trustee, Kermit Brown, asked if doing away with the testing requirement would lower the university's standards.
Moore was emphatic in saying the university's GPA requirements would remain in place, and the change would not affect the school's quality.
“As we look at ACT entry data, it is less likely to predict student success than many other factors are … It’s becoming less of a predictor and less of an important metric," Moore said.
Students will still need an ACT score to qualify for the state's Hathaway Scholarship program. Moore said the university has helped students access the test if they want to take it.
