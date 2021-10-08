Vaccine mandate spurs hospital staffing worries

SUNDANCE — Crook County Medical Services District is starting to see difficulties with staffing on the horizon. CEO Micki Lyons last week shared her concerns over the impending federal vaccine mandate with the board of trustees.

The announcement from President Joe Biden that all healthcare workers will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is, “Causing a lot of stress in our staff,” Lyons said. Many are talking about leaving because they do not want to be vaccinated, which could lead to a situation in which the district must use traveling staff to maintain its staffing levels.

The trouble, said Lyons, is that it’s still not completely clear how the mandate is going to work and when it will come into effect. Though the general idea that was put forth is for everyone who works in a healthcare setting to be vaccinated, the specific details — and even the deadline — are not yet finalized.

In the webinars and trainings that have been provided, Lyons said, you hear about what the President said and other basic information, but, “They never really give you any guidance.”

“There’s so much confusion surrounding it and there’s no ‘this is what’s going to happen and when’,” Lyons said.