Vaccines will remain optional for UW workers as courts consider mandates

Three federal vaccine mandates could eventually impact the University of Wyoming. But until the courts decide their legality, Wyoming's lone, four-year public university will continue with its policy of encouraging vaccinations without mandating them, the school said.

Wyoming and other states are challenging three vaccine mandates established by the Biden administration: on businesses with more than 100 workers, on employees of federal contractors and on facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid patients.

The university won't require vaccines of its workers if the courts block those mandates, the school said.

"We are closely watching these cases -- while providing information as requested by Wyoming’s attorney general -- to determine if and when we will need to implement vaccine requirements for university employees,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a statement. “We will be prepared to do so, but we don’t know at this point when that might be necessary.”

The university does mandate COVID vaccines for one group of employees: workers at its Early Care and Education center. Overall, employer mandates are relatively rare in Wyoming, with some notable exceptions, including four Banner Health owned hospitals including Casper's Wyoming Medical Center.

About a month ago, lawmakers gathered with the intention of fighting back on vaccine mandates. But only one of 20 bills survived the special session, and it does not block mandates.

Wyoming remains one of the nation's most vaccine-hesitant states, with only 45% of the state fully vaccinated, according to the Mayo Clinic. That's the second lowest rate in the nation, ahead of only West Virginia. Roughly 53% of residents have received at least one dose.

In comparison, two-thirds of UW employees have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the school.

While the school does not mandate vaccines for most of its employees, its trustees have approved an indoor mask requirement. Last week, trustees voted to extend the mandate through at least mid-December.

