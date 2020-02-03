Veterans memorial coming to Wind River Reservation

Military veterans from the Wind River Reservation will soon have their own memorial honoring their sacrifices.

Indigenous and non-Native American service members who hail from anywhere within the exterior boundaries of the reservation will be able to have their name included on the memorial. Organizers hope to break ground on the memorial sculpture garden this month and have it completed later this summer — and they say they’re still seeking name submissions to include with the project.

“It’s not just the term veteran. The other term that comes to mind is warrior, and a warrior is a person who defends their community, and it’s been a part of our world and our way since time beginning,” said Scott Ratliff, one of the project’s organizers, who is also an Eastern Shoshone tribal citizen and Vietnam War veteran. “It’s to honor those people and to keep that tradition alive. We believe that a warrior is somebody that continues to be an important part of the community, and this is to help honor all of those people.”