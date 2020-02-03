Veterans memorial coming to Wind River Reservation

Military veterans from the Wind River Reservation will soon have their own memorial honoring their sacrifices.
Indigenous and non-Native American service members who hail from anywhere within the exterior boundaries of the reservation will be able to have their name included on the memorial. Organizers hope to break ground on the memorial sculpture garden this month and have it completed later this summer — and they say they’re still seeking name submissions to include with the project.
“It’s not just the term veteran. The other term that comes to mind is warrior, and a warrior is a person who defends their community, and it’s been a part of our world and our way since time beginning,” said Scott Ratliff, one of the project’s organizers, who is also an Eastern Shoshone tribal citizen and Vietnam War veteran. “It’s to honor those people and to keep that tradition alive. We believe that a warrior is somebody that continues to be an important part of the community, and this is to help honor all of those people.”
The finished memorial, called “Path of Honor,” will sit outside of the Frank B. Wise Business Center building in Fort Washakie. It will include a garden walkway and four massive stones with the names of veterans from all eras of service, including names Wind River Native American scouts who helped the U.S. military in the 19th century.
When a visitor steps back, they’ll also see that the four stones – which Ratliff said will be about 12 feet high by 10 feet wide – will form the shape of a buffalo.
“The buffalo has been a symbol that has stood for strength and courage,” he said, adding that the buffalo has been a vital source of food, shelter, warmth and supplies. “We see it as sort of a same symbol as a warrior. A warrior protects and provides, and so does the buffalo.”
Organizers also hope to eventually include a picnic area for veterans and families to host events, said Lisa Wagner, the project coordinator and former executive director of the Wind River Development Fund. Jon Cox, who has done work on the reservation before, is the artist.
Ratliff, a former state legislator who was injured in Vietnam and lost the use of his right arm, said he expects the memorial to include between 600 and 700 names of Native and non-Native veterans who have lived on the reservation.
Although the memorial to honor Wind River veterans has been something organizers wanted to do for years, Wagner said the catalyst came a couple of years ago when she and Ratliff were having coffee one day and decided that it was finally time to start the project. Ratliff said the two had promised a local American Legion post that they would complete a memorial.
“It’s the right thing to do,” she said. “There isn’t a place right now to honor Wind River veterans.”
Native Americans have served in all the country’s conflicts and wars, including as scouts or auxiliary members since the Revolutionary War, serving at rates higher than all other ethnicities, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
“There are so many veterans on the reservation,” Wagner said. “Heck, I don’t know of a family without a veteran.”
For example, according to the National Native Americans Veterans Memorial, 18.6 percent of Native Americans in the post-9/11 era have signed up for military service compared to 14 percent of all other ethnicities.
Those who wish to have theirs, or a friend or family member’s, name included with the memorial have until Friday to submit their names. The project is being paid for by donations, and Ratliff said they’ve reached about 85 percent of their goal.
For more information on submitting a name, go to or message the memorial’s Facebook page (facebook.com/WRRVeteransMemorial), email arbowag@gmail.com or call 307-620-5300. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 621, Buffalo, WY 82834.
“We really want to get as many names on this as we can,” Wagner said, adding that names can still be added after the deadline.