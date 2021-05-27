Video bloggers involved in some commercial ventures now able to film in national parks without prior approval

The ability to stream videos straight onto a television has sent viewership skyrocketing.

No matter what you want to see, you’re more than likely to find it online. Want to watch a person eat 32 Big Macs in a half hour? More than 4.7 million viewers tuned in to watch Joey Chestnut break the record on YouTube last year.

Want to watch the famous Baby Shark Dance video? It’s been viewed 8.6 billion times. No, that’s not a typo.

How do people make money on YouTube? YouTube’s main source of revenue is advertising, though it makes additional money from subscription services, generally splitting revenue with creators. When properly credentialed, the average earnings for those who post a video is between $3 and $5 per thousand views.

Chestnut probably made more than $14,000 to stuff his face full of almost three dozen two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun while on camera.

The revenue stream is resulting in an explosion of “channels” done by average folks with the help of digital cameras and video-capable cellphones. Many simply have one or two GoPro or similar cameras capable of doing videos anywhere people or drones can legally go — legally being a key word.