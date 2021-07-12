Violent, homophobic shirt draws rebuke from state, community leaders

Also driving the conversation was concern that Wyoming is missing out on business opportunities because of the lack of robust hate crime legislation in the state.

Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, testified that he heard that some businesses do not want to move to Wyoming because it is believed that the state does not have a hate crime law at all.

“Companies are more socially aware than they ever have been,” Steenbergen said.

Chairman of the committee, Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, echoed that concern.

“I do not feel the committee fully realizes how other Americans continue to see Wyoming, and by not having some kind of a bias motivated crimes statute, it continues that perception,” he told the Star-Tribune following the meeting.

That image dates back decades and was solidified in many people’s minds after the 1998 murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard.

“Wyoming has had 22 years to pass Hate Crime legislation and every year our legislators parrot the line that the Equality State doesn’t need this law,” said Judy Shepard, Matthew’s mother and board president of the Matthew Shepard Foundation. “It is time for Wyoming to face reality and recognize that we are losing our youth, our economic potential and our soul. The time to take a stand is now, not after another family loses their child.”

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 3 Funny 4 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 18

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.