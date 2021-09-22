Viral grizzly safely reclusive after uncertain summer

Nearly four months after Felicia — known to rangers as grizzly 863 — fled a barrage of rubber bullets, beanbags and noisemakers, the bear has maintained her distance from roads, vehicles and people, and has kept her cubs by her side.

“The hazing and monitoring efforts for grizzly bear #863 on Togwotee Pass have had positive results so far,” the Fish and Wildlife Service said in an emailed statement. “The Service continues to staff the area with biologists who are monitoring #863 and cubs, and hazing when needed. Those monitoring have seen bear #863 less frequently, likely due to the hazing efforts and shifting food sources.”

Felicia and her cubs, though scarce, are doing well, said Tom Mangelsen, a wildlife photographer who spotted — and photographed — the bears during a visit to the Continental Divide last week.

“I just looked down the valley, and there she was about 300 yards away, going up this valley to the east,” he said. “And then she came up to a hillside, and there’s a forest service guy there.”

According to Mangelsen, the ranger wasn’t carrying any hazing equipment. Instead, he just shouted at Felicia and the cubs.

“She obviously was scared,” he said. “And she moved off into the woods and disappeared.”

