Virulent bird flu strain back in Teton raptors

JACKSON — The Teton Raptor Center is reporting the first known case this fall in Teton County of the deadly avian influenza devastating wild and domestic flocks across the U.S.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Wildlife Health Laboratory confirmed Thursday that a great horned owl tested positive for the disease.

The owl, which was exhibiting symptoms, was admitted Sept. 16 to the Teton Raptor Center’s quarantine zone where it was humanely euthanized, the center said in a Friday news release.

Symptoms in birds include irregular spinning body movements, uncontrolled head rolling and other abnormal neurological movements, followed by sudden death, the release said.

The center is prepared to safely manage birds with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza with new, state-of-the-art facilities that allow for quarantine zones and with specially trained staff, the release said.

“Teton Raptor Center is well-equipped to handle HPAI,” said Sheena Patel, the center’s clinic coordinator. “Our new facilities provide our team with the right tools for the job and we are taking necessary measures to protect our birds and staff from getting sick. We are stocked and supplied with appropriate PPE for these cases in order to reduce the risks of spreading HPAI.”

Infected birds shed bird flu virus through their saliva, mucus and feces. The virus can spread to humans, causing typical flu symptoms, but the disease is rarely fatal. There is no cure for birds.

The virus surged nationwide during the spring migration.

The Teton Raptor Center swabbed and tested 18 birds between April 13 and June 10. Six tested positive, the center reported. Now following a summer lull, officials are reporting a resurgence with the fall migration.

Earlier this month, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order declaring a “disaster emergency” after the virus turned up in a commercial poultry farm in Weld County, Colorado, where roughly 1.1 million birds were affected. The declaration allows state agencies to help respond to the outbreak, which requires culling the infected birds.

Also this fall, the University of Wyoming has reported two confirmed cases in turkey vultures found on campus.

In response to the latest surge, the Teton Raptor Center is putting all new patients through quarantine and requiring a negative test before admitting them into the clinic in an effort to protect staff and birds, the center’s release said.

If multiple waterfowl or a bird that eats waterfowl — such as eagles, falcons or great horned owls — are found exhibiting these symptoms or are found dead near ponds or areas surrounding bird feeders, there is a high likelihood that the birds are carrying HPAI, the center warns.

Likewise, Game and Fish is urging bird hunters to take precautions when handling game meat.

“With bird hunting seasons either ongoing or rapidly approaching, and as migrating birds start to head south, we are asking the public to keep an eye out for dead birds and be aware of the disease,” said Jessica Jennings-Gaines, Game and Fish wildlife disease specialist, in a release.

The center encourages the public to report any cases of birds acting abnormally or a mass death event among birds in a single area. Reports can be made to Game and Fish at 307-733-2321 or the Teton Raptor Center at 307-203-2551, Ext.1.