Visitors’ cellphone data shows tourism rebounding in Jackson Hole

According to Olson, signs throughout town have and will continue to remind visitors to be respectful of the health and safety of others by following health guidelines.

Sitting under a shady tree in Teton Village, Brad and Teresa Johnson from Utah rested after a busy day on Jenny Lake.

“It was insanely busy,” Brad Johnson said. “All the lots were full, and as you went out to the main road, a quarter-mile in each direction was full of cars parked along the road.”

The couple said they drove up to Jackson for the first time to reunite with 24 family members and were headed to the Calico Bar and Restaurant for dinner.

Nearby, at the base of the Bridger Gondola, stood the Barclay family. They were unwinding from a busy day in Teton Village and making dinner plans for the evening. Originally their summer plans were to take a road trip to Colorado. But as a family with young kids, they changed their plans when they found that many popular activities for the kids were closed.

Mike Barclay, the father of four and owner of Four Silos Brewery in Arizona, wanted to take his family to a place where they could relax.

“We wanted to come somewhere without so many requirements,” he said.