Volunteers on the ice: group trains for rescues in cold and wet conditions

Being properly equipped is the key to survival, Brown said. One of the best things you can do is not wear cotton or material that easily gets soaked and holds water. Wearing a pair of polar ice picks can also help with self-rescue. They have retractable spikes for safety, are conveniently worn around the neck and cost as little as $10. Also, if you fish with a group, a rope can be a lifesaver.

One of the hardest tasks for search and rescue is finding victims on the ice or in the water.

Volunteer Greg Blessing has been on the team for more than 25 years and been involved in several rescue attempts on hard water.

“We get the call at night, typically,” Blessing said. “They’re fishing somewhere out there, their wife calls and says they haven’t come home from the reservoir so we get involved. Searching these lakes at night is nearly impossible.”

“Many of [the team’s missions] are going to be a recovery,” he continued. “Most guys are going to self-rescue or by the time we get there, they’re going to be in big trouble.”

The best thing you can do to be safe is to have a plan, said Lance Mathess, the team’s former coordinator.