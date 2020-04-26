Volunteers rescue dog from frigid culvert near Newcastle

Before Donnie Munger and the crew left Newcastle they called for a backhoe. When Drevecky called in the details the crew thought Lucy could be stuck under the road. Digging her out would have been impossible without the proper equipment.

They arrived on scene and noticed a low spot in the culvert where water pooled and condensed into ice overnight. That opening had been 14 inches but got pinched down by ice and debris. They saw Lucy's eyes and started backtracking the culvert to get an idea on depth. It was angled and straightened 125 feet back to daylight.

The consensus was that Lucy chased a rabbit into the culvert and simply went too far. She either gotten herself lodged or decided against walking backwards the 125 feet.

"We got the first six feet chipped out with our tools but it was a slow process," Munger recapped. "We decided to dig the culvert up."

The Dreveckys and crew made progress digging until they got to joints in the culvert while waiting four hours for the backhoe to arrive. The heavy machinery arrived at last, allowing them to pick through the joints an estimated 18 inches away from Lucy. They started chipping away at the ice with one crew member holding a shovel up to Lucy to keep her out of the way.