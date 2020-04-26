Volunteers rescue dog from frigid culvert near Newcastle

Finally free from her overnight frigid cocoon, Lucy shook at the settled ice in her fur. Once wasn't good enough. She took a few more steps and shook again. Freedom feels its best the moment it's regained.
Curiosity and adventure finally got the better of her.
Lucy, a corgi-terrier mix, never came inside the night of April 17. Her parents, Craig and Alexandra Drevecky, searched night and day for her until eventually Craig spotted her in a drain culvert not far from their house near Newcastle. She was stuck.
It took first responders four hours to free the small dog from the 7-inch opening filled with settled dirt and pooling ice. Finally, she found comfort in the open air and blankets Drevecky welcomed her with.
"It's something I won't forget," he remembered. "I can't thank the community enough."
The outdoorsy-prone pup followed Alexandra out the door around 6:15 p.m. They didn't return inside together. Craig went out about 15 minutes later and couldn't find her. He called to no avail. He then tried some of her familiar triggers.
"Let's go for a ride in the truck," he called out. Lucy always loved surveying the Weston County countryside. She didn't come. Craig shouted "Let's go into town." A favorite. The little adventurer has always been a social butterfly. She still didn't come.
Craig worried that Lucy was busy running around among the family's 35-acres and a wild cat got her. He and Alexandra went searching. Craig distinctly remembered looking in the culvert and seeing nothing.
They called the search late that night, convinced their beloved baby was gone. Craig wept. The couple adopted her after she'd been abandoned at the local vet's office as one of an 11-pup litter. They chose her on instinct. She was cute and just had something about her. They bonded immediately.
"That's my little girl and I was supposed to protect her," Craig explained. "I stayed on the couch all night, left the lights on, went outside in total silence and called for her. Nothing."
Craig started his morning search on the other side of the property. He wasn't sure what made him do it, possibly fatherly intuition, but he searched the culvert once again and saw two glowing orbs about 12 feet deep. He called out her name. The final syllable hopefully raising in pitch. The orbs blinked. There she was.
He sprung for his phone and hollered for Alexandra with urgency typically unknown to 8:30 a.m. on a Saturday. He dialed 911.
"And I got scolded from a not-so-nice lady," Craig recalled with a chuckle and the benefit of hindsight.
The fire department didn't answer. He called the sheriff's office, who delegated the assignment. Fire Chief Robert Munger dispatched a five-person crew. He'd overseen rescued cats from trees and telephone poles, but in his 29 years of experience he'd never seen a dog rescue.
Before Donnie Munger and the crew left Newcastle they called for a backhoe. When Drevecky called in the details the crew thought Lucy could be stuck under the road. Digging her out would have been impossible without the proper equipment.
They arrived on scene and noticed a low spot in the culvert where water pooled and condensed into ice overnight. That opening had been 14 inches but got pinched down by ice and debris. They saw Lucy's eyes and started backtracking the culvert to get an idea on depth. It was angled and straightened 125 feet back to daylight.
The consensus was that Lucy chased a rabbit into the culvert and simply went too far. She either gotten herself lodged or decided against walking backwards the 125 feet.
"We got the first six feet chipped out with our tools but it was a slow process," Munger recapped. "We decided to dig the culvert up."
The Dreveckys and crew made progress digging until they got to joints in the culvert while waiting four hours for the backhoe to arrive. The heavy machinery arrived at last, allowing them to pick through the joints an estimated 18 inches away from Lucy. They started chipping away at the ice with one crew member holding a shovel up to Lucy to keep her out of the way.
Craig stayed back while Alexandra filmed the rescue. Workers chipped away with voices calling out the dog's name. They finally chipped away enough for one worker to reach down and pull Lucy out by the neck. She emerged matted, cold and ready to move. She was a picture of health aside from a small limp.
"I think she laid on it all night so she was a little stiff," Munger explained. "She was glad to get out of there."
She shook and went straight for Craig, who had a towel waiting. Two others joined in drying Lucy. Everyone noted how cold she was.
"She was like a popsicle but still wagged her tail and said thank you to all the workers," Craig said. "It was such a fun moment."
The ordeal made him remember Alexandra's suggestion to ease Lucy's treat intake days before her adventure. Maybe if he would have done that they could have avoided the whole emotionally-draining ordeal.
Munger and the crew repaired the culvert after the rescue. Craig posted the video of Lucy's rescue for nearly 3,000 people to watch. Some said they cried watching it.
Lucy's safely returned to her high stature at home. Still shaken by the trauma, she's slowly returned to normal. She's fallen back to her role as guard dog -- still determined to catch her first rabbit should she get the chance.
