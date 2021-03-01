Voter ID bill gains initial approval from Wyoming House of Representatives

A bill requiring citizens to present specific forms of photo identification when casting their ballots in elections passed its first vote in the House on Monday.

House Bill 75 requires voters to show specific kinds of photo identification before being able to vote in person.

Under the bill, voters would need to present one of the following forms of identification: Wyoming driver's license or identification card, tribal identification card, valid U.S. passport, a U.S. military card, or a Medicare insurance card.

Voter fraud remains extremely rare, with only four convictions in Wyoming in the past several decades. But supporters of the bill, including Wyoming's Secretary of State, say it's a "proactive" measure, needed to bolster voter confidence in the election process.

Lawmakers here have tried for several years to advance similar legislation.